All-Star Forward Dubbed as Jazz's Most 'Realistic' Dream Trade Target
The trade buzz continues to encircle the Utah Jazz even as we get closer and closer to the beginning of the 2024-25 NBA season.
The Jazz, while they've yet to strike on the trade market truly, have more than enough opportunity to make a big swing in a move to rope in another strong contributor into this already appealing core. Stacked with multiple future draft assets, young players, and veterans on moveable contracts, this squad looks like a team with ample room to make a blockbuster if they so choose.
As a result, many have already begun speculating as to who the Jazz could eventually target with a big move in the event this front office got more aggressive. Bleacher Report is the latest to enter their take on who Utah may be interested in, and it doesn't seem too far out of the realm of imagination.
When pointing out the most feasible target the Jazz could keep their eyes on, Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus details New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram as Utah's most realistic, which could ultimately be centered around a package involving Walker Kessler and "future considerations":
"As the Jazz continue to rebuild, the team must add talent while playing the draft lottery. The potential interest in Kessler should lead to a deal, with Utah adding future considerations. In the meantime, can Utah get Brandon Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans at a relatively low price? The Jazz would need to pre-negotiate a long-term deal with Ingram, who is in the final year of his contract. Few teams will have cap space in 2025, giving Utah a real chance to pair Lauri Markkanen with a second All-Star."- Eric Picnus, Bleacher Report
A good majority of this offseason's player movement around the NBA has started to slow down less than two months away from a new season's tip-off. Yet, a potential Ingram trade has been one that's bounced around this summer's rumors leading into the 2024-25 year. As a result, the Jazz could strike.
Ingram currently sits in the last year of his previous five-year, $158 million deal that began in 2020, leaving him as an unrestricted free agent during the 2025 offseason. If the Pelicans were unwilling to pay him big money as a cap-strapped team as is, a move with the Jazz could make some sense.
Especially with the Pelicans' pending need for a big man to replace offseason mover Jonas Valanciunas, Kessler could emerge in New Orleans' frontcourt as the ideal defensive piece to stick next to All-Star Zion Williamson. Pair that with a couple of future assets and another contract, and Utah could potentially have a deal here.
Ingram is coming off a season averaging 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.7 assists on 49.2% shooting from the field and 35.5% from three-point range. A duo of Ingram next to Lauri Markkanen presents a lengthy forward combo with elite scoring ability and some added defensive upside.
A move to bring in Ingram may not be the one to take this Jazz team over the edge to become a serious threat in the West. However, adding another strong building block to this foundation could be exactly what this roster needs to keep moving forward in its rebuild process.
Without a move imminent ahead of the looming NBA season, keep an eye on Ingram's trade status as we move further into the year-- with the trade deadline having the chance of presenting an interesting opportunity for Danny Ainge and this Jazz front office.
