The Utah Jazz could be up against the Dallas Mavericks without one of their top stars in Cooper Flagg.

During the Mavericks' latest game against the Denver Nuggets, Flagg went down with what was deemed a left ankle sprain to eventually take him out of the action for the rest of the night after 15 minutes.

Mavs rookie star Cooper Flagg has a left ankle sprain and will not return tonight against Denver. — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) January 15, 2026

Now, with the Mavericks being on the second leg of a back-to-back against the Jazz just 24 hours from their last time taking the floor, the status for Flagg to suit up is naturally up in the air, and could inevitably sideline the rookie sensation against Utah for both of their looming matchups that lie ahead for this week.

The Jazz will play the Mavericks on Thursday, January 15th, and will then run it back two days later on Saturday back on Dallas' home floor. To see their number-one pick out for not one, but both of those meetings, it might not be the biggest surprise.

Cooper Flagg in Danger of Missing Game vs. Jazz

Flagg has played two games this season against the Jazz, both of those in Utah, and has come away with some pretty strong stat lines in both.

In just those two appearances, Flagg has averaged 34.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 7.0 assists––his biggest highlight game coming in the middle of December when the number one pick had an impressive 42 points despite an overtime loss to the Jazz.

Jan 8, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks for the play as Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) defends during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Yet, depending on what the Mavericks' injury report shows, those two meetings might be the only two times that the Jazz see Flagg in his rookie campaign, and would prevent another showdown between two of this summer's top-five picks in him and Ace Bailey.

In 40 games through his rookie year, Flagg has been averaging 18.8 points, 6.3 points, and 4.2 assists while shooting 47.8% from the field, currently leading the Rookie of the Year race through the first half of the season. However, that campaign could be put to a brief pause, depending on what his injury status may hold.

The Jazz could also be dealing with some availability questions for their own star as they take on the Mavericks, most notably with Lauri Markkanen, who missed Utah's latest game against the Chicago Bulls with an illness, and could be at risk for a second-straight absence, depending on how he's feeling rolling into a short turnaround on the road in Dallas.

Keep an eye on both Flagg and Markkanen's status rolling into the night in Dallas, but don't be shocked if both of them are sat off to the side this time around.

Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!