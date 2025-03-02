Pacers Sign Former Jazz First Round Pick to 10-Day Contract
The Indiana Pacers are adding some former faces of the Utah Jazz to their roster, at least for the next ten days.
According to a team release, the Pacers have signed center Tony Bradley to a ten-day contract. He's played for the Atlanta Hawks' G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks, across the 2024-25 season, and now gets a shot to land an official roster spot for the remainder of the year.
Bradley, 27, was the 28th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Jazz, spending the first three years of his career in Utah. In 70 games, he averaged 4.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 0.5 blocks in just over ten minutes a night.
Eventually, his time with the Jazz came to an end in 2020 when he was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. Since then, he's bounced around to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and most recently the Chicago Bulls, and now, he's got another chance to stake his claim in Indiana.
During his 16 games played at the G League level this season, Bradley has made a significant impact –– averaging 16.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.3 blocks in 27 minutes a night. As a result, the league has taken notice, and his chance to show out with the Pacers awaits.
The Pacers will have six games in the next ten-day stretch, giving Bradley ample opportunity to get some traction on the roster. If he impresses, Indiana can either ink him to another ten-day deal to get a larger sample size, or opt to bring him on for the rest of the season.
Bradley's first chance to suit up in Indiana lands on Sunday when the Pacers face off against one of his former teams –– the Chicago Bulls.
