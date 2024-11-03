Jazz Reportedly Interested in Lakers' Former First Rounder
Across this past week, the Los Angeles Lakers came across NBA headlines with their latest surprising contract decision coming to form on their 21-year-old guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, effectively declining his third-year option and leaving him to hit the free agent market come the summer of 2025.
Coming after just one season of being with the Lakers, the choice to cut ties with the young guard after just 21 games played with the franchise is a bit of a surprise. However, even if Hood-Schifino doesn't end up back with LA this time next year, it seems there could be a few interested suitors to bring his services in-- one of those teams being the Utah Jazz.
According to Bleacher Report insider Jake Fischer during one of his latest live streams, sounding off that both the Jazz, as well as another Eastern Conference team could have some intrigue in acquiring the 2023 17th-overall selection.
"[Hood-Schifino] will be playing in the G League this year, and he’ll have plenty of opportunity to showcase himself, both in the G League in general and at the G League showcase when the entire league descends upon Orlando in December," Fischer said. "Atlanta had an interest in him in that talk with Dejounte Murray last year. Utah, I believe, has shown interest in him."
Hood-Schifino has been fairly limited to start his career off, appearing in just under 25 games to average 1.6 points on a rough 22.2% shooting percentage. However, as he still possesses lottery upside, and has impressive size for the guard position at 6-foot-6 with a 6-foot-10, there's some slight optimism that he can turn things around if a new situation comes around.
The Jazz have done a good job in recent years to stockpile young backcourt talent, such as Keyonte George, Johnny Juzang, and Isaiah Collier who's the newest added to the bunch as a result of last year's draft. Yet, with a squad looking to rebuild and development being at the forefront, taking a flyer on Hood-Schifino may not be the worst option if the opportunity for his acquisition ends up happening.
This year's trade deadline still lands a bit of a distance away on February 6th, but keep an eye on the Jazz and their front office who could investigate the option to add a young dart throw like Hood-Schifino.
