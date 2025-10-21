Utah Jazz's Ace Bailey in Danger of Missing Opener vs. LA Clippers
It looks like there's a chance Ace Bailey misses out on the Utah Jazz's season opener.
According to The Salt Lake Tribune's Andy Larsen, it's possible Bailey misses the Jazz's home opener vs. the LA Clippers for the flu.
"Will keep an eye on the injury report coming out later today, but it looks possible Ace Bailey misses the Jazz's home opener tomorrow — not for knee tendinitis, I'm told, but for the flu," Larsen said. "Jusuf Nurkic referenced Bailey's sickness at yesterday's media availability, sounds like he's missed a few days. I'm guessing whether or not Bailey plays will be based on whether he's able to get in a solid practice and shootaround today and tomorrow."
Bailey was ruled out of the Jazz's last preseason game vs. the Portland Trail Blazers due to bilateral knee soreness. And while that issue seems to be resolves, the rookie's now dealing with a case of the flu that could put his status in jeopardy for game one of 82 for the regular season.
If ruled out, it'd be a tough blow to a hyped up official NBA debut for the rookie, and would likely keep him in waiting to play on Friday against the Sacramento Kings on the road.
Ace Bailey Could Miss Season Opener vs. Clippers
The Jazz rookie was a standout during his two full exhibition matchups against the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs, posting 20-plus points in each, shooting over 70% from the field, and showcasing a versatile offensive skillset in the process. He would eventually be ruled out in the middle of his third game vs. the Dallas Mavericks with his knee injury.
The Jazz will also be down veteran forward Georges Niang for their opener, who's currently recovering from a foot injury, set to be re-evaluated in the coming weeks.
But Bailey, Utah's prized rookie brought in from this summer, will be the biggest name to keep an eye on ahead of tip off against the Clippers later this week at the Delta Center.
