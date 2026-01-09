Utah Jazz Issue Big Update on Ace Bailey for Dallas Mavericks Game

It looks like the Utah Jazz will be without their top-five pick for the second leg of their back-to-back against the Dallas Mavericks.

According to a recent injury update from the Jazz, Ace Bailey has been downgraded from questionable to out for their upcoming game against Dallas.

Jazz Injury Report:



*OUT - Ace Bailey (left hip flexor; strain) https://t.co/CbH2KHBg0B — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 8, 2026

Bailey has been dealing with a lingering hip issue for the past week-plus that's forced him out for five games, until he was able to come back in limited fashion against the Oklahoma City Thunder just one night prior.

However, when factoring in the quick turnaround, and the Jazz likely hoping to be a bit cautious concerning the health of their premier rookie draft pick, they'll be keeping him out of the mix against the Mavericks.

As for the status of his fellow starting teammate, Jusuf Nurkic, he's still listed as questionable on the Jazz's injury report due to an MTP sprain without a hint of what his availability may look like one way or another. But at least for Bailey, he'll be missing at least one more game himself.

Utah Jazz Without Ace Bailey vs. Dallas Mavericks

His absence from the Mavericks makes for the sixth absence of his rookie year, making for a pretty healthy and inspring first campaign in the league beyond this current blip on the radar.

In 31 games, Bailey is averaging 10.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 43.7% from the field and 35.7% from three. He's only one of four current members on the Jazz roster scoring in double figures, and continues to show nice strides and flashes both offensively and defensively the more and more playing time he gets.

Dec 15, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) moves the ball against Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Yet, in this one against Dallas, his rookie campaign will be put to a brief pause once again, likely leaving third-year wing Brice Sensabaugh to step up in his place as a starter, who's done so for all five games that the top-five pick has missed throughout his first two-plus months of the year.

Depending on what the status of Nurkic holds before tip-off, there's a chance that the Jazz could be without two of their starters, and in turn, could leave either Kevin Love or Kyle Filipowski to start at the five spot in his place.

Last time these two matched up, it resulted in a grind-it-out overtime victory from the Jazz, 140-133, where Keyonte George rattled off a wowing 37-point performance in the process. This time, Utah will hope for similar-looking results and claim their first victory of the 2026 calendar year.

Tip-off between the Jazz and Mavericks lands at 7 p.m. MT in the Delta Center, with Utah looking to avoid a six-game losing streak on a pretty rapid turnaround from an overtime road loss against the reigning champion Thunder.

