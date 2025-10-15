Utah Jazz's Walker Kessler Provides Update on Shoulder Injury
To start off the Utah Jazz's preseason first three preseason games, fourth-year big man Walker Kessler has been stuck on the sidelines with a nagging shoulder injury.
However, it seems like his recovery process is now starting to turn in the right direction with the regular season around the corner.
During the Jazz's latest team practice ahead of their fourth and final preseason game vs. the Portland Trail Blazers, Kessler was a full participant for the first time since being taken out of the action— making for a positive sign surrounding his availability later this week.
Kessler also spoke about his shoulder injury following Jazz practice before their contest vs. the Blazers, where his takeaways felt ultimately positive.
"Shoulder feels good. Working every day with the staff to get right," Kessler said. "Feeling better every day, and just keeping at it... Just have some shoulder stuff. With my lever, sometimes it kind of flares up a little bit."
Kessler is far from the only Jazz player who's dealt with injuries early in the preseason.
Lauri Markkanen was out of the mix for the first two games with a wrist injury. Second-year guys Isaiah Collier and Kyle Filipowski have missed time in the preseason, and veteran forward Georges Niang will still remain on the shelf for at least the next two weeks while he recovers from his foot injury.
But in the case of Kessler, he could be trending towards a return relatively soon.
Kessler is heading into his fourth season with the Jazz as the longest-tenured name on the roster, also entering a critical season gearing up to be on an expiring deal before hitting restricted free agency next summer.
During his last season for the Jazz, Kessler averaged career-highs in both points and rebounds, while emerging as a bona fide future starting center and defensive anchor for the Jazz.
Will Kessler be good to go back at home against the Blazers this week? That official status remains to be seen, but on the surface, his health seems to be looking better and better each day.
