Utah Jazz List Two Starters on Injury Report vs. Dallas Mavericks

The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks have released their injury reports for their upcoming action in Salt Lake City, with the Jazz listing not one, but two of their starters in the mix with status seemingly up in the air.

Here's the latest for both the Jazz and Mavericks in terms of their injury outlook:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

QUESTIONABLE - F Ace Bailey (left hip flexor; strain)

QUESTIONABLE - C Jusuf Nurkic (left first MTP; sprain)

OUT - G Elijah Harkless (G League)

OUT - C Walker Kessler (left shoulder; injury recovery)

OUT - F Georges Niang (left foot; fourth metatarsal stress reaction)

OUT - F John Tonje (G League)

The two starters with a cloudy status ahead of tip-off: Ace Bailey and Jusuf Nurkic, who have both had their respective injury issues in recent weeks, despite each of them returning back into the lineup for the Jazz's latest game vs. the OKC Thunder.

However, with the implications of the Jazz being on the second leg of a back-to-back from overtime action in OKC, their staff may decide to play things a bit more conservatively with the availability of the two starters in the frontcourt.

In Bailey's first game back in the rotation with the Jazz from his left hip injury vs. the Thunder, the rookie came off the bench to play 10 minutes, ultimately logging two points on 1-3 shooting from the field and one rebound. As for Nurkic's latest outing against OKC, he finished with an eye-popping double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds.

Time will tell whether both Bailey and Nurkic will be good for the action against the Mavericks, but even if the rookie does wind up healthy enough to go, don't be surprised to see him come off the bench for a second straight game as Utah tries to ease their first-year player back into the mix, with third-year wing Brice Sensabaugh continuing to fill in as the team's starting wing in his place.

Expect Kevin Love to also return to the fold for the Jazz against the Mavericks, who had just missed Utah's last game against OKC due to rest, but now have gassed up the tank to be either backing up Nurkic at the five, or possibly starting in his place if he sits with his MTP sprain.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

OUT - G Kyrie Irving (torn ACL surgery)

OUT - C Dereck Lively II (right foot surgery)

OUT - G Dante Exum (knee surgery)

DOUBTFUL - G Brandon Williams (right heel contusion)

DOUBTFUL - F P.J. Washington (right ankle sprain)

The Mavericks will have one notable name to keep an eye on for their side of the floor, that being P.J. Washington, who's listed as doubtful to play against the Jazz with a right ankle sprain, and will leave Dallas without one of their top two-way wings versus a tough matchup that is Lauri Markkanen.

During Washington's 30 games played this season for the Mavericks, he's averaging 14.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 46.0% from the field.

Tip-off between the Mavericks and Jazz lands at 7 p.m. MT in the Delta Center, with Utah looking to avoid a six-game losing streak on a pretty rapid turnaround from an overtime road loss against the reigning champions.

