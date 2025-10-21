Utah Jazz Unveil Plans for New Practice Facility
The Utah Jazz and Smith Entertainment Group revealed on Tuesday that the team would be in for a new practice facility that sits next to their NHL neighbors, the Utah Mammoth.
According to the Jazz, it'll be a world-class practice facility for the team on an 111-acre site, located in The Shops at South Town in Sandy; less than 20 minutes away from the Delta Center.
“Creating a brand new, world-class practice facility for the Utah Jazz is one more step in our investment into the long-term growth and success of the Jazz,” said owners Ryan and Ashley Smith,“We’re building an amazing sports campus here with the Jazz practice facility connected to the Utah Mammoth practice facility, including the opportunity for the teams to cross-collaborate and support each others’ development. By also incorporating our business offices, this campus will promote efficiency, innovation, and collaboration, continuing to focus on bringing the best experiences to our fans.”
The Jazz will be among the few franchises in the NBA that will have a shared practice facility with a hockey team, similar to the New York Knicks' setup with the Rangers. Owner Ryan Smith envisions the move as one designed to help both of his franchises continue to build forward.
The new facility is set to feature two basketball courts, a team locker room, training spaces, and a performance kitchen among many more state-of-the-art amenities.
“SEG continues to invest in the Jazz, showing our players and fans their commitment to building a world-class organization,” said Austin Ainge, President of Basketball Operations for the Jazz. “They are constantly looking at innovative ways to help our players achieve their potential. This will be a state-of-the-art facility and a tremendous environment where our players and coaches can work, train, and develop."
Construction on the new site is set to take place this fall. For a frame of reference, the Mammoth's practice facility sitting next to the Jazz's new spot took just over a year to finish construction.
Smith says that he's "not sure" the Jazz's construction will be on the same timeline as the Mammoth's, but according to The Salt Lake Tribune's Andy Larsen, the expectation for completion is within the next two years.
Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!