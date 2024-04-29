3 Early Off-Season Trade Targets for Kings
Fans of the Sacramento Kings expected a busy off-season from the front office last summer, but after months of speculation, the team remained practically the same as the season before. Now, after not making the playoffs, Sacramento is under much more pressure to make roster changes and get back in the post-season next year.
The Kings have built around their star duo of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis while bringing in significant pieces like Keegan Murray and Malik Monk to complete a strong core. While these players are loved by Sacramento fans, through their two seasons together, the post-season success has not been there.
With Monk set to hit the open market and Sacramento in dire need of upgrades, here are three trade targets for the Kings to start looking at this summer:
Jonathan Isaac - Forward, Orlando Magic
Many Kings fans have been advocating for Isaac as a trade candidate for a while, but his presence on one of the best defensive teams in the league makes him a must-target. Issac, 26, has proven to be one of the best wing defenders in the league this season after an impressive year with the Orlando Magic, using his 6-foot-10 frame to effectively guard every position.
Isaac averaged just 6.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game but shot an effective 37.5% from deep while playing in the second-most games in a season of his career. Isaac missed the entirety of the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons and has only played a combined 69 games in the two seasons since.
While his injury history would raise concerns for most, his production on the court is unmatched by most of the league. The Kings have been begging for a reliable defensive wing to play between Murray and Sabonis, and it should be a no-brainer if they get the opportunity to bring Isaac to Sacramento.
Isaac has one year left on his contract worth $17.4 million, making a short-term commitment worth it for the Kings.
Vince Williams Jr. - Guard, Memphis Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies spent the 2023-24 season as the most injured team in the league. There were times this season when Memphis only had eight active players, but their sophomore guard made the most of the opportunity. In 33 starts, Williams averaged 12.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game with 45.5/38.8/78.4 shooting splits.
Even Williams missed a chunk of the season due to injury, but when filling in for the rest of Memphis' injured bunch, the 6-foot-4 guard was possibly the biggest surprise of the NBA season.
Since the Grizzlies will be getting their roster back together next season, they could look to trade Williams before his role, and value with it, dip next year. Williams has three years left on his deal, making just over $2 million per season. With such a team-friendly contract, the Kings could use Williams to bolster their second-unit backcourt, especially if Monk walks in free agency.
Drew Eubanks - Center, Phoenix Suns
The Phoenix Suns were eliminated from the playoffs on Sunday, as many believe they have doomed themselves by making lopsided deals to acquire Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. In the game four that sent them home, the Suns opted to bench Eubanks, as the backup big man logged zero minutes in their season-ending loss.
With the Suns expected to make significant deals this off-season to better prepare for their future, Eubanks could be one of the first to go. With a player option on his deal for next season, the Suns could ship the 27-year-old big man to Sacramento, rather than lose him for nothing in return.
Eubanks has had a productive past few years, but his limited role in Phoenix held him back. Sabonis is the only center under contract for the Kings next season, and bringing in an efficient big man to back him up is likely necessary to make the next step.
While playing a career-high 20.3 minutes per game with the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2022-23 season, Eubanks averaged 6.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks while shooting 64.1% from the field. If the Kings could pry Eubanks from Phoenix, he would make for an admirable backup center.
