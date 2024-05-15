Bronny James Names Kings Guard as Inspiration
The son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, Bronny, is on the verge of getting selected in June's NBA Draft as his stock rises with impressive combine results. Despite having an underwhelming Freshman season with the USC Trojans, Bronny has shown glimpses of having the right tools to be effective on an NBA team.
In Bronny James' press conference at the NBA Draft Combine, he was asked what current players he looks to as motivation for the role he will have in the league (via @ESPN | YouTube):
"Guys like Davion Mitchell, Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, just to name a few." Bronny continues, "Those are guys that excel in their role and get good money and get good playing time from it because they are locked into that role and know what they're supposed to do."
Bronny names Sacramento Kings' Davion Mitchell as one of the players he looks to, and the two guards are more similar than fans would initially expect.
Bronny fits a similar mold as Mitchell as an undersized guard who makes a living on the defensive end, has an effective jump shot, and is best when able to set up his teammates. While Bronny would likely rather be a starter on a championship-caliber team like White or Holiday, he fits the archetype of Sacramento's backup point guard very well.
While Bronny was not as effective as many hoped through his lone season at USC, his natural ability as a tenacious defender and elite athleticism are tools that cannot be taught. If Bronny can be more aggressive with the ball and show off his smooth jump shot, he could make a great living in the Association.
The Kings hold the 13th and 45th picks in the draft, where Sacramento might look to take a chance on Bronny in the second round. Not only would it give exposure to the smallest market team in California, but Bronny could ultimately blossom into what people expected of him from a young age.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!