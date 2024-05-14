One Underrated Free Agent the Kings Must Pursue
The Sacramento Kings were at the forefront of many free agency and trade rumors last off-season, but a few moves later, the Kings put an eerily similar product on the floor as they did the season prior. This summer, Sacramento must ensure they do not make the same mistake, but the answer is not always to acquire a star.
The Kings are building around De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, and drafting Keegan Murray with the fourth pick in the 2022 draft and signing Malik Monk in the 2022 off-season has built a great core. While Monk is on the brink of leaving in unrestricted free agency, Sacramento is expected to do all they can to keep him.
The Kings are tight on money this summer with Fox and Sabonis making a total of $76.6 million next season. On top of that, Kevin Huerter and Harrison Barnes are making a combined $34.8 million, as either could be used as trade pieces to clear up some valued cap space.
With their limited money to spend this off-season, the Kings must use free agency wisely. One talented wing the Kings can get at a discounted price is Phoenix Suns F Royce O'Neal.
O'Neal, 30, played for the Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets before spending the last half-season in Phoenix. In 30 games as a Sun, O'Neal averaged 8.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game with 41.1/37.6/69.2 shooting splits. O'Neal was knocking down two three-pointers per game this season, as his shooting ability was valuable to a Suns squad trying to contend in the West.
The veteran forward was on a four-year deal worth $36 million, which is around the value the Kings would like to get him at. O'Neal is coming off the two best seasons of his career, after averaging career-highs 8.8 points and 3.7 assists per game in 2022-23 as a Net. Despite that, O'Neal's value certainly should not skyrocket, and the Kings could use their NTMLE to offer him what he would ask for.
O'Neal could make an impact in Sacramento either starting or coming off the bench, as his shooting, playmaking, and defensive versatility would make him a valuable asset. If the Kings are looking for an underpriced free agent who can make a difference, O'Neal is certainly the right player for them.
