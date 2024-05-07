Controversial Draft Prospect Could Be Perfect Fit With Kings
The Sacramento Kings are on the verge of losing star sixth man Malik Monk in free agency, and they must spend their summer preparing for that possibility. Monk came just two first-place votes short of bringing home the 2023-24 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award and is due for a payday on the open market following a career-best season.
Monk is one of the few hearts on this Sacramento squad and one of the most irreplaceable players on the team. Nonetheless, if Monk chooses to walk away for more money than the Kings can offer, the Kings must either look to the draft or free agency to find his replacement.
If the Kings look to the draft to fill Monk's role, they can find a potential star with the assumed 13th pick, pending a low-chance move in the lottery. One candidate they can target in the first round is Illinois Fighting Illini star Terrence Shannon Jr., who could be the perfect bench spark for the Kings.
Shannon spent three seasons as a Texas Tech Red Raider before transferring to Illinois for his final two years. In his fifth season, Shannon was third in the NCAA in scoring with 23.0 points per game and contributed 28.3 points per game through the first three rounds of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
Illinois' top scorer is an electric player who can score at all three levels while playing tough defense on the other end. His strength comes when taking the ball to the rim, as he uses his 6-foot-7 frame and body strength to muscle through any defender and finish through contact.
If Shannon is such an impressive, NBA-ready prospect, why are scouts not as willing to take a chance on him in the lottery? Is it because he is nearly 24 years old? Or is it because Shannon has an open rape case from an incident in late 2023?
Shannon got in trouble when he was charged with rape and sexual battery, causing Illinois to hammer a slim six-game suspension, and the University has since ceased any investigation into the case. Although Illinois has dropped the case, Shannon could still face legal action with his next court hearing this month.
For any NBA team to take a chance on a player who faces these charges is unlikely, as not only could the star Illinois guard be in legal trouble, but it raises serious character concerns.
On the court, Shannon would be the ideal pick for the Kings in the first round, as the star guard would be the perfect bench spark that Sacramento needs. But, his off-the-court issues would not only raise many questions but could be a morality conflict.
NBA teams should know Shannon's legal status in time for the draft, but these accusations and charges are certainly noted by every team regarding his character.
