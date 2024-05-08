Kings’ Chances of Winning First Overall Pick
The Sacramento Kings’ offseason could take a surprising turn this weekend. With the NBA Draft Lottery set to take place on May 12th, the Kings find themselves in contention for the first overall pick in 2024.
After retaining a lottery-protected first-round pick that was originally sent to the Atlanta Hawks in 2022, the Kings will have a chance to upgrade their squad in the draft. There are multiple routes that general manager Monte McNair could take, but it all depends on where his team will be drafting this summer.
There’s only a .8% chance the Kings win the first-overall pick this year. While that sounds impossible, there have been some crazy winners before. In 2014, the Cleveland Cavaliers won the lottery with just a 1.7% chance and selected F Andrew Wiggins before trading him for F Kevin Love.
Most mock drafts have Sacramento drafting from the 13th overall pick, an area that could see guard Jared McCain fall to them. There are still 50 days ahead until the draft, so McNair and head coach Mike Brown will have plenty of time to decide what route to take.
If the team moves up in the lottery, trade talks could come into play for a team that needs a reliable star player to line up alongside De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. The team’s decision could also depend on guard Malik Monk, who has yet to decide his future destination.
The NBA Draft Lottery will take place on Sunday, May 12th at 12 p.m. PST.
