Kings a Top 4 Favorite To Land NBA Stars Butler and Ingram
The Sacramento Kings have been searching for the pieces to build a championship roster around their star duo of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, and this off-season could be make or break for the franchise. With many teams across the league expected to shop their star players, the Kings could stumble upon some good deals on the market.
According to Sportsbetting.ag, the Kings have the fourth-best odds to land Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler and third-best to land New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram, if they leave their respective teams.
Butler, 34, is a six-time All-Star whose time in Miami has been rumored to be winding down. Butler is a proven winner with three conference finals and two finals appearances in the last five seasons, but after missing their first-round series against the Boston Celtics, Butler might have already played his last game in a Heat uniform.
Butler averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.3 steals per game this season with 49.9/41.4/85.8 shooting splits. Despite coming off his 13th season in the Association, the star forward has shown no real sign of slowing down production-wise.
Where it would get tricky for Sacramento is the financial situation, as Butler is making $100 million over the next two seasons, including a player option in 2025-26. The Kings are in a financial entrapment, with their limited money and assets potentially holding them back from any substantial trade. Like most NBA trades, money becomes an afterthought if the front office believes the move turns their franchise around.
Ingram is not forcing his way out of New Orleans like Butler might do in Miami, but if the Pelicans decide to go in another direction, Ingram could certainly hit the block. Ingram's production took a hit this season, averaging 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game, putting up his worst numbers since he was a rising star with the Los Angeles Lakers.
After knocking out the Kings in the Play-In Tournament, the Pelicans got swept by the one-seed Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round, potentially ending the Ingram era in New Orleans. The Pelicans have built an impressive core around Zion Williamson, and with the rise of Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III, the Pelicans could be looking to get rid of 26-year-old Ingram.
Ingram is a significantly cheaper option than Butler, making $36 million next season but is set to hit the open market after that. While the Kings would be taking a massive risk by attempting to give up a load of valuable assets for a potential one-year rental, adding a prolific wing scorer to play alongside Fox and Sabonis is an interesting idea.
Most potential trades for Sacramento will come down to the availability of standout sophomore Keegan Murray. It would be a no-brainer if the Kings could acquire a talent like Butler or Ingram without including Murray in talks.
