Kings' Injury Report for NBA Cup Matchup vs. Suns

The Sacramento Kings are facing elimination in the 2025 NBA Cup, as a loss against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night would strip away their chance to advance to the knockout rounds.

The Kings have lost both of their NBA Cup matchups so far this season, but they have some optimism heading into Wednesday's home game against the Suns. The Kings have won two consecutive games for the first time this season, and are looking to use that momentum to extend their winning streak.

However, the Kings are dealing with a couple of key injuries ahead of Wednesday's game.

Kings' injury report vs. Suns

Nov 12, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder (17) between plays against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The Kings have ruled out star center Domantas Sabonis (left knee partial meniscus tear), and have also added Dennis Schroder (right hip soreness) to their injury report, listing him as questionable.

The Kings have prepared to play without Sabonis, as he is expected to be sidelined for a few weeks, but Schroder is certainly an unexpected addition.

Schroder had a rocky start to his Kings campaign, but has been much more effective since Doug Christie decided to move him to the bench. In six games as the backup point guard, Schroder has averaged 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.0 assists, while improving his efficiency after struggling as a starter.

If Schroder has to miss Wednesday's contest, the Kings have plenty of reliable guards who can step up in his place, while Sabonis' absence will continue to make a big impact on the team.

Who's out for the Suns?

Nov 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) celebrates against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Suns will be without three very important players, as they have ruled out Jalen Green (right hamstring strain), Grayson Allen (right quadriceps contusion), and Ryan Dunn (right wrist sprain) for Wednesday's game.

With all three of those standouts sidelined, the Suns' depth will certainly be tested in Sacramento, but they have a handful of underrated difference-makers who should be able to fill the void.

Of course, the most dangerous player in Phoenix is Devin Booker, and it will be interesting to see how the Kings approach that matchup. There is also another key matchup to monitor, as DeMar DeRozan and Dillon Brooks go at it after some previous back-and-forths.

Suns' Dillon Brooks and Kings' DeMar DeRozan showcased some real beef to kick off the new NBA season in Phoenix... pic.twitter.com/UoArnY8gDE — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) October 23, 2025

These two teams last faced off on opening night, where the Suns pulled out a four-point win in Phoenix, despite DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine combining for 59 points.

The Kings and Suns are set to tip off in this pivotal NBA Cup matchup at 7:00 p.m. PT in Sacramento on Wednesday.

