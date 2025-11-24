The Sacramento Kings were on a grueling eight-game losing streak before finally picking up a win on the road against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Now, the Kings are looking to build their first win streak of the season, as they host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.

The Kings have already lost to the Timberwolves twice this season, and to avoid a season series sweep, Sacramento will try to pull out an upset win while shorthanded.

Kings' injury report vs. Timberwolves

Nov 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts after a call during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Kings have listed just one player with an injury designation for Monday's game, as they continue to deal with a costly Domantas Sabonis injury. The Kings have ruled out Sabonis against the Timberwolves due to a left knee partial meniscus tear.

Sabonis, a three-time NBA All-Star, is set to miss his fourth consecutive game and is still expected to be sidelined for the next few weeks.

Through two games against the Timberwolves this season, Sabonis has averaged 27.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game, and his absence on Monday night will certainly be felt against a very talented Minnesota team.

Who's out for Minnesota?

Oct 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) shoots a three-pointer against the Indiana Pacers during the first quarter at Target Center. | Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

The Timberwolves certainly have a health advantage over the Kings on Monday, as they have given just one player an injury designation. Terrence Shannon Jr. is listed as questionable against the Kings due to a left fifth metatarsal bone bruise. The 25-year-old has missed Minnesota's last nine games, and they would certainly love to get him back as a valuable backup guard.

The Timberwolves having their full rotation available will undoubtedly make things challenging for the Kings, but they can try to build on their momentum from Saturday to pick up a second straight win.

The Kings will be well-tested without Sabonis on the floor, with Drew Eubanks expected to fill in for him again, but they will certainly have to lean on their other stars to step up on both ends of the floor to pick up a win. Having Keegan Murray back in the lineup certainly helps for when Sabonis is sidelined, but they still need big performances from guys like Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan to keep up with the Timberwolves.

The Kings and Timberwolves are set to face off in Sacramento at 7:00 p.m. PT on Monday.

