Western Conference Rival Reportedly Eyeing Kings Star DeMar DeRozan

The Sacramento Kings have had a disastrous start to their 2025-26 campaign, as they hold a 5-13 record through their first 18 games. While two consecutive wins have given them some hope, there is still an expectation that the Kings will be busy sellers ahead of February's trade deadline.

NBA insider Sam Amick of The Athletic recently reported that veteran forward DeMar DeRozan could be a player on the move, and their division rival, the LA Clippers, are interested in him.

"DeMar DeRozan, the 36-year-old who league sources say has some interest from the LA Clippers, has a partial guarantee on his deal for next season (approximately $10 million of his $25.7 million)," Amick reported.

Could DeRozan get traded?

There was plenty of speculation about whether or not DeRozan played his last game as a King as they went into the 2025 offseason, but he was still on the team by opening night. Now, DeRozan is expected to be back on the block ahead of February's trade deadline.

DeRozan, 36, is averaging 18.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game this season, which are all his lowest marks in over a decade. The six-time NBA All-Star is well past his prime, but he still has the ability to play winning basketball and impact the game at a high level.

DeRozan is set to earn $24.7 million this season, with his 2026-27 season partially guaranteed, making him an attractive asset for opposing teams looking for a veteran scorer.

Why the LA Clippers?

The Clippers are undoubtedly an interesting potential destination for DeRozan, and many question if it really makes sense. The Clippers have already put together a roster filled with veterans, as this potential trio of DeRozan, James Harden, and Kawhi Leonard would have an average age of 35.3 years.

The Clippers have had a similar start to their season as the Kings, winning just five of their first 17 games, and could certainly be looking to make moves ahead of the trade deadline. DeRozan certainly does not necessarily seem like the solution for the Clippers, but the Kings could look to benefit from their interest in him.

Many fans have brought up the idea of a DeMar DeRozan for John Collins swap between the Kings and Clippers. This would be an idea worth exploring for the Kings, especially as Collins is on an expiring contract, but time will tell if the Clippers are actually interested enough in DeRozan to trade for him.

