Kings vs. Pistons Injury Report Gives Zach LaVine, Cade Cunningham Updates

The Sacramento Kings have already lost their last four games, and they are now heading into one of their toughest challenges of the season on Sunday afternoon. The Kings are traveling to face the Detroit Pistons for the second game of a seven-game road trip, and to make matters worse, they will be down two starters.

The Kings are 46 games into their season and have yet to see their lineup fully healthy, posting a disastrous 12-34 record to show for it. On Sunday in Detroit, the Kings will be without both Keegan Murray, who is set to miss his 11th straight game, and Zach LaVine.

Kings downgrade LaVine vs. Pistons

LaVine, a two-time All-Star, was initially added to the injury report with a questionable tag due to low back soreness but was ultimately downgraded to out ahead of Sunday's matchup. LaVine has already missed 12 games this season, including nine straight in late December heading into the New Year. The Kings' full injury report for Sunday's game:

Zach LaVine - OUT (low back soreness)

Keegan Murray - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Jan 20, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) looks on against the Miami Heat during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

In 12 games without LaVine this season, the Kings were 3-9, but they have struggled to string together wins, regardless of who is on the floor or on the bench. LaVine's impact, especially, has been inconsistent throughout the season. The offensive-minded star has scored 20+ points in just one of Sacramento's last nine games, but he is still the team's most prolific three-point threat.

Everyone would love to see what the Kings can do at full strength, even though they would likely disappoint, but we will likely not be able to see this roster completely healthy before they make changes at the trade deadline.

Pistons list Cunningham on injury report

The Pistons have a significant advantage over the Kings heading into Sunday's game, as they sit at the top of the Eastern Conference with a 32-11 record. The Kings could potentially catch a break with Pistons star point guard Cade Cunningham dealing with an injury, but he is tracking to play in Sunday's game. The Pistons' full injury report:

Cade Cunningham - PROBABLE (right wrist injury management)

Caris LeVert - DOUBTFUL (illness)

Jan 19, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles the ball in the second half against the Boston Celtics at Little Caesars Arena. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Pistons are coming off a loss against the Houston Rockets in a game where Cunningham had 12 points, eight assists, and six turnovers in about 38 minutes of action. It is certainly possible that Cunningham's wrist injury played a factor in his poor performance, but even if he did not suit up for Sunday's game, there is no guarantee that it would help the Kings.

The Pistons are 5-1 in six games without Cunningham this season, although the star point guard played a huge role in their win over the Kings earlier in the season. In their meeting in December, Cunningham led the Pistons to a nine-point win with 23 points, 14 assists, seven rebounds, and five steals.

Of course, the Kings would love to bounce back from a four-game losing skid, but Cunningham will certainly be doing all he can to help the Pistons defend their home court on Sunday.

The Kings and Pistons are set to tip off at noon PT in Detroit on Sunday.

