Kings Announce 20th Unique Starting Lineup of Season vs. Pistons

The Sacramento Kings are gearing up for their 47th game of the 2025-26 season, yet they will already be putting their 20th unique starting lineup on the floor. The Kings have not had much consistency this season, with a 12-34 record to reflect that, and their starting lineup against the Detroit Pistons is another change by head coach Doug Christie.

With Zach LaVine and Keegan Murray both sidelined with injuries, the Kings have announced a starting lineup of Russell Westbrook, Nique Clifford, DeMar DeRozan, Precious Achiuwa, and Domantas Sabonis.

Domantas Sabonis back in the starting lineup: pic.twitter.com/zlR2XYhBQS — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) January 25, 2026

Sabonis is back

Sabonis has played in four games after missing two straight months with a partial meniscus tear, but Sunday marks his first start since the injury. Sabonis last started a game on November 16th, but it was only a matter of time until he reclaimed his spot among the starters.

While it is great to have Sabonis back on the floor to start the game, this does mark the end of Maxime Raynaud's reign as the starting center. The second-round rookie started the last 24 games for Sacramento, helping them to a 7-17 record in those games, and made his case as the steal of the 2025 NBA Draft.

This will be the fifth game of the season that the Kings are starting a frontcourt of Sabonis and Achiuwa, but they are 0-4 in the other instances. Of course, that does not mean the losses are on the big man duo, but it more so means the Kings need to find a concrete answer.

One rookie leaves, another enters

With Raynaud leaving the lineup, Sacramento's first-round rookie enters the lineup. Clifford is set to make his fourth career start with LaVine sidelined for Sunday's game, and the Kings are 1-2 in his other starts, and 1-1 when he starts alongside Westbrook.

Jan 12, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Nique Clifford (5) dribbles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers in the third quarter at the Golden 1 Center. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

It will be interesting to see what Clifford can do with this group, especially to see if he can develop some type of two-man game with Sabonis. This is their first time starting together, and it could end up being a great match.

This is certainly an interesting group that the Kings have gone with, but it is worth experimenting with for Christie and the Kings' coaching staff.

The Pistons, on the other hand, are starting a group of Cade Cunningham, Duncan Robinson, Ausar Thompson, Tobias Harris, and Jalen Duren. Of course, the Pistons will pose a threat to the Kings, but there is no reason to doubt that Sacramento will not be able to stay competitive for Sunday's game in Detroit.

After the Kings' starting lineup was outscored 16-2 in the first few minutes of their last game, it was certainly worth switching things up. Hopefully, this starting lineup is able to come out with a bit more emphasis.

The Kings and Pistons are set to tip off at noon PT in Detroit on Sunday, where the Kings will look to snap a four-game losing streak and get a win with Sabonis in the starting lineup for the first time since November.

