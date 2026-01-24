The One Deadline Move the Kings Should Be Prioritizing

With the NBA trade deadline just 12 days away, rumors are flying around faster than Russell Westbrook runs in transition. And it feels like the Sacramento Kings are involved in every single one. Nearly every player on the roster is available outside of Keegan Murray and the rookies, but there is one move that is the most important of any potential deal that's been floated around on social media.

Keon Ellis is reportedly so coveted that around ten teams are interested in the upcoming free agent defensive ace. With his contract sitting at just $2.3 million this season, he's the type of player who almost every team in the NBA can add to their books and immediately help on the court. He's a plug-and-play type of player that the Kings just don't need right now as they are in the beginning days of their rebuild.

Scott Perry's First Big Test

While this trade deadline won't be Scott Perry's first set of moves for the Kings, it feels infinitely more important than this past offseason. None of the moves in the offseason drastically impacted the franchise, but these deadline deals have the potential to do just that. There's a lot of money and talent that could be on the move in the next few days.

With first-round picks so highly coveted around the league, Perry being able to net one for Ellis would be a great next step in the rebuild. Or Sacramento could look to bring in a young unproven player with potential to blossom into a star. Either way, the return will have to be substantial and make it worth giving up a fan favorite.

Fans are already critical of Perry for putting the Kings in the position where they have to trade Ellis. he could have easily been resigned last offseason, but instead, the Kings picked up his option. That, along with his lack of playing time, practically pushed him out the door.

The good news is that with up to ten teams interested, Perry should be able to get a bidding war going or hold out for the best deal up to the trade deadline. He's set up well to make the most of a poor situation, all we can do is hope he pulls it off.

Big Names Still Under Contract

Jan 18, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) reacts after scoring a basket against the Portland Trail Blazers during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

The other reason the Ellis move is so important is that the Kings don't have any other trade candidates who look like they'll net huge returns. With Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan (to a smaller degree) all on large contracts into next season and beyond, they are going to be hard to trade for any bounty of picks.

The same could be said for role players in Malik Monk and Dennis Schroder. No one on the Kings has a short contract that many teams are looking for at the deadline.

The best-case scenario, if any of the stars are traded, appears to be a player like RJ Barrett, who is an exciting young player, but not a true prospect in a pick collection that we've seen when other stars are moved.

The longer contracts also give Perry and the Kings an opportunity to bide their time. As the contracts near their expirations, they will only go up in value. It's now or never for Ellis, though. If Perry wants to take his time with moving the veterans, he can, but he has to nail the Ellis trade with all eyes on him.

