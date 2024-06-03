2 Kings Starters Listed as Trade Candidates
After a quiet 2023 offseason led to a 2023-24 season of mediocrity, the Sacramento Kings are expected to make significant moves to upgrade their roster and better compete in a stacked Western Conference.
The Kings are building around their star duo of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, but have built up enough assets to add a third star potentially. After barely missing the playoffs, the Kings landed the 13th-overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, but are not expected to add a rookie in the lottery to fill those shoes.
Sacramento is rumored to be shopping their first-round pick in the upcoming draft, including Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter in any potential trade talks, per Evan Sidery.
Barnes, 32, has played and started all 82 games for the Kings two seasons in a row, averaging 14.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game since arriving in Sacramento in 2019. The veteran forward has been a solid piece for the Kings for six seasons, but as Sacramento looks to take the next step, Barnes could be the first casualty.
Huerter, 25, came to Sacramento in the 2022 offseason and had a career year in his first season as a King, averaging 15.2 points per game, shooting 40.2 percent from deep. The sharpshooter saw a dip in production this season, putting together his worst statistical year since he was a rookie.
CBS Sports' Sam Quinn compiled a list of 75 players who could be traded this offseason, having Barnes and Huerter in the "necessary cap filler" category. Barnes and Huerter are making nearly $35 million combined next season and are both set to hit the open market in the 2026 offseason.
If the Kings are looking to trade for a game-changing player to fit next to Fox and Sabonis, at least one of Barnes, Huerter, or both would have to be included in a deal.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!