Kings' Rumored Plan to Shop 13th Pick Revealed
After getting the summer's main priority out of the way by extending head coach Mike Brown through the 2026-27 season, the Sacramento Kings' next focus will be the 2024 NBA Draft. It is officially draft month, and many have begun to speculate who the Kings will select with the 13th-overall pick, ranging from experienced guards to project big men.
While fans speculate who Sacramento will be drafting, the Kings' front office might be planning something bigger. Forbes' Evan Sidery reports the Kings intend to shop the 13th-overall pick to acquire a win-now player that better fits the trajectory of their franchise.
The Kings have attempted to build around their star duo of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, but their lack of postseason success would prove the process has been unsuccessful. Mike Brown's extension shows the front office is committed to the current trajectory of the franchise, and making a deal for another star player could be the next move.
If Sacramento decides not to trade the pick, they can find an impact player in the late lottery, but using the pick in a package with Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, or both could secure a more effective talent.
Fox, 26, and Sabonis, 28, are each coming off the two best seasons of their careers and are locked into Sacramento long-term. If the Kings want to capitalize on the prime years of their stars, this could be the offseason to make the game-changing move.
