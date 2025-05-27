Celtics Legend Urges Nuggets, Kings Blockbuster Trade
The Denver Nuggets fell short in the playoffs, losing in the second round to MVP point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Since winning the championship in 2023, the Nuggets have suffered two straight second-round exits and have not been able to take advantage of having the best player in the world, Nikola Jokic.
Jokic's supporting cast was concerning all season long, but it was more about his guys not stepping up when needed the most than a talent issue.
Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. was playing through a shoulder sprain throughout the playoffs, but his performance on the biggest stage was detrimental. In their second-round series, Porter Jr. averaged 7.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 32.2% from the field and 25.0% from three-point range, and his stats are still carried by a 21-point outlier in Game 3.
Boston Celtics legend and Hall of Fame forward Paul Pierce urged the Nuggets to trade Michael Porter Jr. this offseason, and suggested they call the Sacramento Kings for their solution.
"I feel like if they had DeMar DeRozan with that team right now, with [Nikola Jokic], he don't need to be the best player or the second-best player every night. He gonna give you more than what Michael Porter Jr. gave you," Pierce said. "If he come out there and give you a solid 15 and on a good night give you a dub, dub-five, which he can do, that's who I would target."
DeRozan, a six-time NBA All-Star, is a proven scorer and elite offensive talent, and Jokic could benefit from having a more experienced star next to him. Of course, DeRozan is 35 years old and is not getting any better at this age, but he could be an ideal two-year rental alongside Jokic in Denver.
In his debut season with the Kings, DeRozan averaged 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game with 47.7/32.8/85.7 shooting splits. If the Nuggets were to swap Porter Jr. for DeRozan, their perimeter shooting would get significantly worse, but the 16-year veteran is more capable of taking offensive weight off of Jokic's shoulders.
If the Kings were interested in acquiring Porter Jr., they would certainly need to add some sweeteners to a trade package centered around DeRozan. However, bringing in Porter Jr., who is making $79 million over the next two years, might not be in their best interest.