New Report on Potential DeMar DeRozan Trade
The Sacramento Kings are in an interesting spot this offseason, and with new general manager Scott Perry leading the way, things could look much different for the team next season.
The Kings are coming off an underwhelming 2024-25 campaign, finishing with a 40-42 record and missing the playoffs after a play-in tournament loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The Kings tried to stack the roster with All-Star-caliber talent, building a trio of Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan, but things have not worked out, and changes are likely coming this summer.
Following their play-in tournament loss, 35-year-old forward DeMar DeRozan made it clear that he was uncertain about what his future would look like.
"For me, you don't have many opportunities left to give yourself a chance to compete in the playoffs. That's all you kind of want at this stage of your career," DeRozan said. "...I'm not trying to play another five, six years. You've only got so many years. That window closes quick... You always want a foundation that's stable and understood going forward. I'm pretty sure a lot of decisions have got to be made from top to bottom."
Now, with new leadership, there is a more certain direction as to where DeRozan's future as a King is heading. A new report from NBA insider Jake Fischer on The Stein Line reveals the Kings are looking to shop DeRozan this summer.
"The focus in the California capital shifts now to what sort of dealing we could see from the Kings' new regime," Fischer wrote. "There has been no shortage of rumbles, since the hiring of Scott Perry as general manager, that Sacramento is expected to gauge the trade market for veteran swingman DeMar DeRozan."
The Kings acquired DeRozan via sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls last offseason, but the experiment fell short. In his debut season in Sacramento, DeRozan averaged 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game with 47.7/32.8/85.7 shooting splits.
While DeRozan will likely be on the move this summer, his trade value is at an all-time low. Sure, DeRozan did not have a bad 2024-25 campaign, but the 16-year veteran is not getting any better. It was worth the risk to take a chance on DeRozan last offseason, but now, they should not be afraid to let him go, regardless of the return.