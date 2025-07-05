Dennis Schroder, NBA Players React to Jayson Tatum's Recent Post
The Boston Celtics had a devastating 2025 playoff exit, headlined by superstar forward Jayson Tatum going down with a ruptured Achilles in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the New York Knicks.
Not only did that injury mark the end of Boston's 2024-25 campaign, but it will likely sideline him for the majority, if not the entire, 2025-26 season. The 27-year-old superstar has garnered much respect from his peers across the league, and nobody wanted to see his season end like that as he was looking for a second consecutive championship.
In one of his first Instagram posts since undergoing surgery, Tatum showed that he was in the gym working on getting back in action.
Via Jayson Tatum: "“Keep showing up JT”"
A few NBA players commented on Tatum's post, including veteran point guard Dennis Schroder, who spent some time with Tatum and the Celtics as part of his long journey. Now, the 31-year-old point guard is reportedly on his way to join the Sacramento Kings in free agency to mark the tenth team of his career.
Dennis Schroder: "Pls get a whole sleeve"
Torrey Craig: "I dare u not to get a cut"
Caleb Love: "In due time my brother🤞🏽"
Robert Williams III: "Lunatic!"
Other NBA stars liked Tatum's post, including Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan, new Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant, and free agent guard Chris Paul.
Many players and fans are eager to see Tatum make a full recovery and get back on the court, as a few of his former teammates took to his comments to show him love and share some funny advice as he works toward getting healthy.