Former King Gives Blunt Statement After Return to Sacramento
The Sacramento Kings fell to the Chicago Bulls last night in a gamed that featured two recently traded guards going up against their former teams.
The hope for the Kings was that the former Bull, Zach LaVine, would help them win their third straight game and continue their momentum in the season's final stretch. But instead of LaVine lighting up the Bulls, it was former Kings Kevin Huerter who made life miserable for the Kings and Sacramento fans.
Huerter finished the night with 25 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, 4 steals (!!), and 1 block on 10-of-16 (62.5%) from the field and 5-of-9 (55.6%) from beyond the arc. It's arguably one of the most complete games of his career, and doesn't seem to be a coincidence that it took place against the team that just traded him away.
He hit big shots down the stretch, helping the Bulls retake the lead that the Kings were never able to regain.
Huerter received a lot of flack this season in Sacramento. The roster as a whole struggled with defense, but Huerter was often singled out. That along with his 30.2% shooting from deep this season with the Kings led many to rejoice when he was traded.
But in a game where the Kings desperately needed a win, it was Huerter who had the last laugh.
When ABC10's Matt George asked the former King if last night's game was a revenge or grudge game, Huerter wasn't shy in his response.
100% revenge game. 100%. So that felt good. Came out of here with a [win].- Kevin Huerter
Huerter didn't get into the details, but it seems clear that a fresh start for him in Chicago was the best for everyone involved. He went on to praise the fans and show appreciation to Sacramento.
"I've always loved the fans here, and I hope they continue to love me," Huerter stated. "I've said it before and I'll say it again, a city that loves their team. It was awesome playing here."
Huerter received the short end of the stick not only this season in Sacramento but last as well. While his time with the Kings may have ended on a sour note, Huerter reminded everyone last night that he can still shoot with the best of them and carry a team on any given night.
