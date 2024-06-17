Kings Host NCAA NPOY for Pre-Draft Workout

Kel’el Ware can return awesome value if he ends up in the right situation.



The 7’1 big averaged 15.9 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 1.5 APG, and 1.9 BPG.



Athletic big man who finishes plays at the rim, is a nice PnR partner, has good touch, and is a good shot blocker. Sick lob threat w length. pic.twitter.com/3e8LqLp8V7