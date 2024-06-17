Kings Host NCAA NPOY for Pre-Draft Workout
The Sacramento Kings hold the 13th-overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft, but reports suggest they might be sending it off in exchange for win-now talent. While the Kings would benefit from bringing in a player that better fits their timeline, selecting a high-level rookie in the lottery is difficult to pass up.
While this year's draft class has typically been called "weak" by many experts, there is a handful of potential difference-makers, even at pick 13.
FOX40's Sean Cunningham reported the Kings brought in two-time NCAA National College Player of the Year Zach Edey, a 7-foot-4 big man out of Purdue, along with five other intriguing names.
Edey, 22, led the NCAA in scoring this past season and is one of the most decorated college basketball players in recent memory. While Edey and the Boilermakers came up short in the 2024 NCAA National Championship, the skyscraper has proven he is ready to win at the next level.
Players of Edey's stature do not always pan out as expected in the NBA, but after dominating the college basketball world, the intimidating big man knows how to use his size more than most. In his senior year, Edey averaged 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game, and his impressive combine testing has silenced many doubters.
Edey was joined by projected lottery pick Kel'El Ware in the workout, as the Indiana Hoosiers big man has been mocked to land in Sacramento by some draft experts. The 20-year-old center has shown off his athleticism and versatility throughout his sophomore season, averaging 15.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting an impressive 42.5 percent from deep.
If any rookie big man can seamlessly fit into Sacramento's system and potentially play next to star center Domantas Sabonis, it would be Ware. If the Kings do not ship out the 13th-overall pick and are seeking a young, game-changing big man, Ware and Edey are both excellent options.
