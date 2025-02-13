Kings-Pelicans Matchup of the Game: Just Find a Way to Win
The Sacramento Kings (28-26) look to sweep the season series against the New Orleans Pelicans (12-42) in their final game before the All-Star break.
After losing to the Pelicans six times last season, the Kings have a chance for payback as they look for their fourth win of the season against the Pelicans, even if they are last in the Western Conference standings.
Tonight's matchup of the game is a little different, ok, a lot different. Zion Williamson, who has a combined 73 points on 74.4% shooting from the field in the last two games against Sacramento, has been ruled out for the second night of the back-to-back.
CJ McCollum, notorious Kings killer, and Trey Murphy III are both suiting up for the Pelicans tonight, but when it comes down to it, for the day before the All-Star break, the Kings just need to find a way to win.
During their three-game winning streak, the games haven't looked pretty, but the Kings have found ways to win. Whether it be DeMar DeRozan carrying the team with clutch shots, Keon Ellis catching fire from beyond the arc, or Jake LaRavia setting the world on fire, Sacramento has shown fight and resiliance.
It's hard to beat a team two games in a row, let alone three times in six days, but Sacramento has a chance to go into the All-Star break three games over .500 and on a four-game winning streak.
Against a depleted New Orleans Pelicans team, they just have to find a way to win tonight and take that momentum into the break.
