Kings Release Kevin Huerter Injury Update
The Sacramento Kings had poor injury luck toward the end of their 2023-24 season, with guards Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk suffering season-ending injuries to put a damper on Sacramento's playoff push.
Huerter's shoulder injury required surgery, and the Kings have finally given an update on their sharpshooter.
Sacramento released the following statement on Friday:
"Kings forward Kevin Huerter continues to progress through the return to play process. He has been cleared for on-court workouts, shooting drills and a complete strength training program. He will be re-evaluated in mid-October prior to being cleared for full contact court activity."
This is certainly a good update to receive for Kings fans, as one of their most dangerous shooters is finally getting back into action after last playing on March 18th. He will likely be re-evaluated ahead of the start of the 2024-25 regular season and could be good to go for their season opener on October 24th against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Huerter, 26, is coming off a disappointing season averaging 10.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per game with 44.3/36.1/76.6 shooting splits. After a career-best year in his debut season as a King that landed him in the three-point contest at the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend, Huerter's sudden decline was shocking.
Many Kings fans have debated what the starting lineup will look like next season, with Keon Ellis, Malik Monk, and Kevin Huerter all fighting for a spot in the first-team backcourt next to De'Aaron Fox.
While Huerter has come off the bench in just five of his 146 games as a King, his offensive ability could be most valuable with the second unit next season.
