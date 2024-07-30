Kings’ Kevin Huerter Could Be Perfect Fit in New Role
The Sacramento Kings have four clear starters in De’Aaron Fox, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis. The fifth starter is up in the air, with the popular question being would you start Malik Monk or Keon Ellis? Forgotten in the mix is Kevin Huerter, who has started 134 of the 139 games he’s played with the Kings.
Huerter may come into the year and be put back into the starting spot, but with the current roster, his best role may be coming in as a scorer off the bench.
The backup three spot is wide-open, with the Kings once again having limited wing options. Jalen McDaniels and rookie Isaiah Crawford are both long shots to fill the role, but the most obvious fit seems to be Huerter.
According to Basketball Reference, Huerter played 28 percent of his minutes at the small forward position last season. At 6-foot-7 he’s undersized, but smaller lineups are seen throughout the NBA and should work on most nights, as long as the Kings aren’t playing the New Orleans Pelicans.
Monk was masterful off the bench last season, finishing second in the Sixth Man of the Year award race. He led the way with 15.4 points per game last season, but no other reserve averaged over ten points. Trey Lyles was closest with 7.2.
Outside of Monk, Sacramento didn’t have anyone who could have a BIG game off the bench. Monk had 25 games last season with 20 or more points, but no other Kings reserve broke the 20-point mark.
The Kings were the only team in the league with just one player to score 20 or more off the bench. While having Monk accomplish the feat 25 times is incredible, it put pressure on him and the starters to produce offensively every game.
If Monk starts, that role will need to be filled by someone. It’s hard to imagine Keon, Jordan McLaughlin, Trey Lyles, or Alex Len having high-scoring nights over 20 points. They could happen, especially between Lyles and Keon, but don’t feel like they would be the norm.
Enter Kevin Huerter. He scored 20+ seven times last season and 17 the year prior. He can get on a heater from beyond the arc with the best of them and carry a team on his own.
Whether it’s taking Monk’s spot as the lead scorer off the bench or teaming up with Monk to become a 1-2 scoring punch together, Kevin Huerter could bring the Kings something they were lacking last season; a certified scorer to come in and get buckets on any given night.
