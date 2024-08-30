Kings' Kevin Huerter Dishes Injury Update, Sets Return Date
The Sacramento Kings suffered from a couple of brutal injuries toward the end of last season, one of those being a torn labrum that kept guard Kevin Huerter out for the final stretch.
Despite shooting a career-low 36.1 percent from three last year, you could feel his absence in how the Kings spaced the floor at the end of the season. His off-ball movement allowed for the pick-and-roll game with De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis to flourish.
Huerter started in 59 games for the Kings last season but could have his starting spot up for grabs after the emergence of Keon Ellis and the signing of DeMar DeRozan. If he can have a bounce-back offseason, it wouldn't be surprising to see him in the starting five for the first game of the new campaign.
In a new episode of The Check Ball Show, Huerter sat down with hosts Austin Mills, Drew Hanlen, and Frankie Delgado to discuss his injury rehab. Huerter said he is aiming for a return to the court on September 5th.
I can start going live September 5th, so just kinda been a long summer. Anybody who's been through an injury or surgery, it's tedious it takes forever. [I'm] Trying to be patient, they gave me like a 6-month recovery... But I feel good I want to push more and get into it.- Kevin Huerter, Kings G
Huerter left the court in mid-March earlier this year, so a six-month recovery time would be completed in the midst of September.
If the Kings can get back a fully healthy Huerter, the offense and backcourt could be lethal. He's unlikely to be the first option at any point during the year, but his spacing, movement, and defense could help Brown's squad out.
The Kings and Huerter will be back in action on October 24th against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
