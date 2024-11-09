Kings Struggle in Key Area in 107-98 Loss to Clippers
The Sacramento Kings fell to the Los Angeles Clippers 107-98 leaving many with the question: What is going on with the Kings three-point shooting?
Sacramento shot an abysmal 3-of-26 (11.5 percent) from beyond the arc, compared to 14-of-30 (46.7 percent) for the Clippers. No one on the Kings was able to get going from deep, as De’Aaron Fox finished 2-of-5 and Keon Ellis 1-of-3.
No other Kings made a three-point shot even with getting ample good looks.
The Kings have found ways to score without hitting their threes, but going 3-of-26 makes it nearly impossible to win. The Clippers came into the game with the fifth-ranked defense in the league and showed why during the game.
The Kings couldn’t get any offensive flow going all game, finishing with just 19 assists on 37 field goals. When the Kings are at their best, the ball is moving and the offense looks easy.
Against the Clippers, they kept themselves in the game with isolation scoring and individual talent, but the free-flowing offense we’ve seen throughout the first eight games wasn’t anywhere to be found.
The Clippers seem to have a formula that works well for their roster. They paired a strong defensive performance with big games from Norman Powell and James Harden to get the job done against Sacramento.
Things don’t get any easier for the Kings as they head to Phoenix to take on the 8-1 Suns. Against one of the best teams in the league, Sacramento will need to find a way to make more than three three-pointers.
Next up for the Kings: 5:00 pm PT, Sunday, November 10th @ Phoenix Suns
