Inside The Kings

Kings vs. Trail Blazers: Game Preview, Odds, How To Watch

The Sacramento Kings look to get in the win column against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.

Logan Struck

Oct 13, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) shoots the ball against Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) shoots the ball against Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Sacramento Kings have started their 2024-25 campaign 0-2 with two disappointing losses to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers. On Monday, they are looking to bounce back against the Portland Trail Blazers, on the second leg of a back-to-back.

The Blazers started their season 0-2, similar to the Kings, but took down the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday for their first win of the year.

In the 2023-24 season, the Kings struggled in these situations, typically playing down to their inferior opponents, resulting in poor losses. The addition of six-time All-Star veteran forward DeMar DeRozan is supposed to fix those lapses, but Monday night will be a huge test to that theory.

A notable storyline that will always come with a matchup between the Kings and Blazers is the identical twin battle. Sacramento's Keegan Murray has burst onto the NBA scene, while his twin brother Kris was drafted by Portland a year later.

Keegan struggled against Kris and the Trail Blazers last season, averaging just 8.7 points through three games and shooting a poor 25 percent from the field. He will certainly look to improve his performance against his familiar foe on Monday night.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Monday's Western Conference matchup between the Kings and Trail Blazers:

Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers

  • Date/Time: Monday, October 28 at 7 PM PT
  • Where: Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA
  • Television: NBCS-CA (home), KATU (away)
  • Streaming: NBA League Pass, Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
  • Listen: SiriusXM, Sactown Sports 1140 (home), Rip City Radio 620 (away)
  • Notable SAC Player Props:
    De'Aaron Fox: o/u 23.5 PTS, 5.5 AST
    DeMar DeRozan: o/u 21.5 PTS, 4.5 AST
    Domantas Sabonis: o/u 18.5 PTS, 13.5 REB, 6.5 AST
    Keegan Murray: o/u 15.5 PTS, 5.5 REB
  • Notable POR Player Props:
    Anfernee Simons: o/u 21.5 PTS, 5.5 AST
    Jerami Grant: o/u 20.5 PTS, 3.5 REB
    Deandre Ayton: o/u 14.5 PTS, 10.5 REB

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.

Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is the Deputy Editor for Inside the Kings - SI.com's team website following the Sacramento Kings.

Home/Sacramento Kings News