Kings vs. Trail Blazers: Game Preview, Odds, How To Watch
The Sacramento Kings have started their 2024-25 campaign 0-2 with two disappointing losses to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers. On Monday, they are looking to bounce back against the Portland Trail Blazers, on the second leg of a back-to-back.
The Blazers started their season 0-2, similar to the Kings, but took down the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday for their first win of the year.
In the 2023-24 season, the Kings struggled in these situations, typically playing down to their inferior opponents, resulting in poor losses. The addition of six-time All-Star veteran forward DeMar DeRozan is supposed to fix those lapses, but Monday night will be a huge test to that theory.
A notable storyline that will always come with a matchup between the Kings and Blazers is the identical twin battle. Sacramento's Keegan Murray has burst onto the NBA scene, while his twin brother Kris was drafted by Portland a year later.
Keegan struggled against Kris and the Trail Blazers last season, averaging just 8.7 points through three games and shooting a poor 25 percent from the field. He will certainly look to improve his performance against his familiar foe on Monday night.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of Monday's Western Conference matchup between the Kings and Trail Blazers:
Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Date/Time: Monday, October 28 at 7 PM PT
- Where: Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA
- Television: NBCS-CA (home), KATU (away)
- Streaming: NBA League Pass, Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Listen: SiriusXM, Sactown Sports 1140 (home), Rip City Radio 620 (away)
- Betting: Kings -13, ML -800 (odds via Fanduel Sportsbook)
- Notable SAC Player Props:
De'Aaron Fox: o/u 23.5 PTS, 5.5 AST
DeMar DeRozan: o/u 21.5 PTS, 4.5 AST
Domantas Sabonis: o/u 18.5 PTS, 13.5 REB, 6.5 AST
Keegan Murray: o/u 15.5 PTS, 5.5 REB
- Notable POR Player Props:
Anfernee Simons: o/u 21.5 PTS, 5.5 AST
Jerami Grant: o/u 20.5 PTS, 3.5 REB
Deandre Ayton: o/u 14.5 PTS, 10.5 REB
- Injury Report (click here)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
