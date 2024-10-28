Kings-Trail Blazers Injury Report: Sharpe, Thybulle Status' Revealed
After dropping two consecutive games to start the 2024-25 season, the Sacramento Kings return home to host the Portland Trail Blazers for another Western Conference battle on Monday night.
The Trail Blazers have lost two of their first three games, beating the New Orleans Pelicans in their most recent outing. Monday's matchup in Sacramento is the Blazers' first road test of the season, while the Kings are severely trying to avoid falling to 0-3 on the year.
Each team has released their Injury Reports ahead of Monday night's game in Sacramento:
Sacramento Kings:
Devin Carter - OUT (shoulder)
Orlando Robinson - OUT (knee)
Portland Trail Blazers:
Robert Williams III - OUT (hamstring)
Shaedon Sharpe - OUT (shoulder)
Matisse Thybulle - OUT (knee)
The Kings have been without rookie Devin Carter and new backup big man Orlando Robinson for the whole season up to this point, as it will be a while until we see this new-look Sacramento squad at full strength.
In Saturday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Kings head coach Mike Brown opted to not play rising star Keon Ellis, who was ultimately a healthy scratch. In a pivotal game against a division rival, it does not make sense to sit one of, if not the best, defenders on the team. Especially in a game where the Kings allowed 131 points and 44 in the fourth quarter alone.
In Monday's must-win game to avoid falling to 0-3, we will see what Brown does with the rotation, but a Keon Ellis appearance is the minimum of what fans are expecting.
The Kings and Trail Blazers tip off at 7 PM PT on Monday in Golden 1 Center.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!