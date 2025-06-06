LaMelo Ball Teams Up With $186 Million Star in Blockbuster NBA Trade Idea
The Sacramento Kings are reportedly interested in making a move for a quality point guard this offseason. With options across the board, the Kings may have to look no further than Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball.
Ball, who won Rookie of the Year in the 2020-21 season, has five years of NBA experience but has dealt with injuries for the past few seasons. Ball averaged a career-high 25.2 points per game this past season while shooting a career-low 40.5% from the field.
A new trade idea from Andy Bailey at Bleacher Report would send Ball to Sacramento in exchange for two starters and two future picks. The trade is laid out as follows:
Sacramento Kings receive: LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets receive: DeMar DeRozan, Malik Monk, 2027 first-round pick, top-five protected 2029 first-round pick
"[LaMelo Ball's] playmaking and volume shooting would take a lot of pressure off Domantas Sabonis, while also clearing up the paint a bit for his post work," wrote Bailey. "As for the Hornets, this move is all about the draft capital. Given his recent track record with injuries, getting multiple firsts for Ball is a win. And though DeRozan and Malik Monk's contracts both last beyond this coming season, they're good enough for Charlotte to flip for more assets in separate deals."
While it seems like a lot to give up for the Kings, reports have already come out that the team is looking to move on from one of DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis, or Zach LaVine. Sabonis has not been offered in any talks, making DeRozan and LaVine the likely targets.
DeRozan landed with the Kings less than a year ago when former general manager Monte McNair signed him to a three-year deal worth around $75 million in a sign-and-trade deal with the Chicago Bulls. The Kings later dealt point guard De'Aaron Fox for another Bulls player in LaVine halfway through the year.
DeRozan averaged 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game in his first season in Sacramento. He shot 47.7% from the field, his lowest mark since the 2017-18 season when he finished eighth in the MVP race.
On top of moving DeRozan, the Kings would deal Monk to Charlotte to make room for Ball's $40 million annual contract. Monk also signed a new deal with Sacramento last offseason, meaning both he and DeRozan could get moved only one year after agreeing to stay in California.
Monk averaged a career-high 17.2 points per game in 63 games played (45 starts) last season. After the team moved Fox, Monk became the primary ball handler for Sacramento. Ball would replace that spot if he ended up flying west.
A theoretical Kings starting five after this deal would be LaMelo Ball, Zach LaVine, Keon Ellis, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis. Really, the Kings could start Ellis or Devin Carter. The team would be a bit undersized, but could use Jonas Valanciunas when needed to make up for size.
The Kings have a long offseason ahead, but a trade for Ball would certainly excite fans ahead of next season.