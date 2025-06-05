Kings Eyeing 10-Year Veteran Point Guard in Free Agency
Sacramento Kings fans are currently at a low point, having to watch their former point guard Tyrese Haliburton lead the Indiana Pacers to the NBA Finals while their other former point guard, De’Aaron Fox, was traded to the San Antonio Spurs last season and will be competing for championships alongside Victor Wenbamyama for the foreseeable future.
That leaves the Kings in the inexplicable place of having only one point guard on the roster, Devin Carter, who just completed an injury-marred and underwhelming rookie season. New General Manager Scott Perry has said the Kings need a point guard, which is, to put it nicely, painfully ironic.
While no one knows who the Kings' starting point guard will be next season (or backup for that matter), we are starting to get hints as to players that the Kings’ front office is interested in. One such player is former Phoenix Suns guard Tyus Jones.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Tyus Jones is “on Sacramento’s radar."
“Sacramento is expected to explore the trade and free agent market for point guard help, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote. “Among several point guards on Sacramento’s radar is unrestricted free agent Tyus Jones, HoopsHype has learned.”
Over the past two seasons with the Wizards and Suns, predominantly as a starter in 124 of 147 games, Jones has shot 46.8 percent from the field overall and 41.4 percent from beyond the arc while averaging 6.2 assists and only 1.1 turnovers per game.”
While adding a player like Tyus Jones wouldn’t make the Kings championship contenders, he checks a lot of boxes as a player who is consistent, can run the offense, is a great three-point shooter, and would be available at a reasonable salary. Jones signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Suns last year and would likely want to get paid more than that if he were to come to the Kings.
Jones would make an excellent backup point guard if the Kings were to trade for a starting-caliber point guard. Jones finished 11th and sixth in Sixth Man of the Year voting in 2022 and 2023, respectively. Regardless of what his role would be, he would be an incredible signing for a Kings team desperate for point guard help.