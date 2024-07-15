Monte McNair Suggests the Kings Are Done Making Trades
The Sacramento Kings put the league on notice when they completed a sign-and-trade to acquire six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan. Even after bringing in the Chicago Bulls' star, the Sacramento fanbase assumed another move was on the way.
Kings general manager Monte McNair told Jason Ross on Sactown Sports 1140 that he thinks "at this point, we are expecting that this is the core group we will go into training camp with.”
The Kings were at the forefront of many trade rumors this offseason, reportedly in talks about Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Zach LaVine, and Lauri Markkanen, but landing DeRozan for a fraction of the assets it would have taken to get one of the other guys was a great choice.
McNair notes how they are "always looking to improve the team," and they have shown that by staying active in trade talks throughout the offseason. If Sacramento were to go another offseason with no substantial moves, the city of Sacramento would have been set ablaze.
Even though DeRozan is a fantastic addition to the Kings, they might still be one piece away from ascending into championship contention. Their core group of De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis is impressive, but is it enough?
The upcoming 2024-25 season will have substantial consequences for the future of the Kings franchise, especially if they keep the roster stagnant. A successful season with a playoff run will be celebrated, but another disappointing year could be costly.
The Kings still have two open roster spots to fill, so expect a couple of minor free agent signings before training camp, but fans must close the door on the possibility of another blockbuster.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!