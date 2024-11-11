Sacramento Kings Announce Malik Monk Injury Update
The Sacramento Kings picked up a huge overtime win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, taking their record to 6-4 before they face the San Antonio Spurs on the second leg of a back-to-back series on Monday.
While Sunday's win in Phoenix gave the Kings a significant boost, star sixth man Malik Monk suffered an injury that put a damper on the victory.
Monk suffered a sprained ankle in the second quarter of Sunday's win, sidelining him for the remainder of the game and Monday's matchup in San Antonio. Now, the Kings have given an update on Monk's injury:
Via Kings PR: "Kings guard Malik Monk suffered a moderate right ankle sprain during the second quarter against the Phoenix Suns on November 10. X-ray imaging revealed no structural damage. Monk will be listed as out and will be re-evaluated in two weeks."
The Kings are certainly happy that Monk's injury was not worse, but having to play at least two weeks without their only significant bench contributor will be brutal.
Sacramento's bench unit has been questionable early into the new season, so having the 2023-24 NBA Sixth Man of the Year runner-up sidelined could be a disaster.
The Kings will have to rely on Keon Ellis to lead their second unit while Monk is sidelined, and offseason addition Jordan McLaughlin will likely get an expanded role alongside Ellis.
Sacramento plays seven games in the next two weeks, including two NBA Cup Group Play matchups. The Kings will certainly miss having their bench spark, but Sacramento will still have to grind out some wins in his absence.
