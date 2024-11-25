Sacramento Kings Fall in Standings Heading Into Tough Stretch
The Sacramento Kings are sitting in 12th place in the Western Conference through 17 games, reflecting the imperfect start to Mike Brown's 2024-25 campaign. Coming off a home loss against the Brooklyn Nets to fall to 8-9, some questions are arising whether the Kings can turn the ship around.
Despite some absurd performances from star point guard De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento finds itself in a tough situation. The team has the hardest remaining strength of schedule in the NBA with multiple games left against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Kings' recent collapse has led to the team being ranked 18th in John Schuhmann's NBA.com Power Rankings for Week 6. Named as one of the "free falls" of the week, it's clear the Kings may have an issue on their hands. Now in the midst of a three-game losing streak, the Kings have to avoid losses to the Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves in their next two games.
The losing streak has been just the third, fourth and fifth times that the Kings have scored less than 110 points per 100 possessions, with three of the starters — DeRozan, Kevin Huerter and Keegan Murray — having combined to shoot just 6-for-39 (15%) from 3-point range over the three games... The Kings will now play five of their next seven games against teams that rank in the top eight defensively.- John Schuhmann, NBA.com
Three-point percentage has been an area of concern through the start of the season. Sharpshooters haven't been able to find their stroke, leading to missed opportunities on the offensive end of the court. Kevin Huerter is shooting an abysmal 2-19 from deep during this three-game losing streak, a trend that has to change if the Kings want to win games.
Injuries did have a temporary impact on the team with DeMar DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis both missing time, but the Kings have yet to find a victory since their returns. On the bench, Malik Monk continues to sit on the sideline with a nagging ankle injury. His return could boost the bench's output heading into December.
Power Rankings aside, the Kings are in danger of slipping into a zone where they have to claw their way out for a playoff spot. Sacramento needs to find its groove before ending up in a similar position as last season.
