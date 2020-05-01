Knicks Daily Roundup 5/1: Jeremy Lin Interview, Hypothetical Chris Paul Trades, and More

-In addition to Linsanity week on MSG, the network is airing an interview with Jeremy Lin, conducted by none other than Mike Breen. The hourlong interview will be broadcast tonight at 5:30 pm, with Lin talking about all of his favorite moments during his run with the Knicks. You can read more about this programming from our own Kris Pursiainen.

If you're looking for spoilers, one interesting topic that Lin spoke about in the interview was his contract negotiations that led him to Houston. The Knicks encouraged Lin to find an offer sheet to match their deal, but Houston's contract had a $15 million poison pill in the final year. According to Marc Berman of The New York Post, Lin pleaded with his agents to have the Rockets lower the amount on the offer, as he was hoping the Knicks would match. Houston would not abide, which led to an unfortunate exit from New York. James Dolan was not happy with Lin after it all went down.

-There's been plenty of speculation as to whether the Knicks would consider trading for Chris Paul given his connection to Leon Rose, but what would a CP3 deal actually look like? The Thunder guard is owed over $85 million over the next two seasons, something that makes it very difficult for Oklahoma City to move him despite his All Star-level production. SNY's Ian Begley came up with two potential trades for Paul, both of which involve absorbing him into cap space and sending a young player to the Thunder.

The trades don't have New York giving up any draft capital, which could render them moot if Sam Presti is trying to get picks in any Paul deal. It'll be hard for a trade package to have enough for Presti to pull the trigger, but not so much that the Knicks (or any other team) are giving up a huge amount of assets. While these deals could help soothe some of the financial complications by absorbing Paul into cap space, the more likely scenario is Oklahoma City hanging onto the veteran for a true playoff run next year and shopping him when his deal becomes an expiring contract in 2021-2022.