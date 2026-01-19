Knicks' Jalen Brunson Earns Third All-Star Selection

Jalen Brunson continues to prove he's among the NBA's elite point guards. The New York Knicks star earned his third consecutive All-Star selection, this time as a starter for the Eastern Conference squad in the 2026 game.

The NBA announced the All-Star starters on social media, with Brunson joining Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyrese Maxey, Cade Cunningham, and Jaylen Brown in the East's starting lineup. The game is scheduled for February 15 at 5 PM ET on NBC and Peacock.

What makes this selection different is the "starter" designation, which Brunson also earned in 2025. Brunson made the All-Star team in both 2024, but that appearance came as a reserve. Being voted in as a starter reflects how much his reputation has grown across the league and with fans.

The numbers back up the recognition. Brunson is averaging 28.2 points, 6.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game this season while shooting 48.2% from the field. He's been especially dominant in clutch situations, hitting big shots when the Knicks need them most.

That consistency has kept the Knicks competitive in the playoff race even as the roster has changed throughout the year. His ability to control games late has turned him into exactly the kind of player New York envisioned when they signed him in 2022. Dallas had drafted him 33rd overall in 2018, and after four productive years with the Mavericks, plenty of people wondered if he could actually lead a team as the primary option.

Building a Championship Culture in New York

Jan 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates a three point shot against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brunson has silenced those doubts. His calm approach in pressure moments has given the Knicks an identity they've searched for over the past decade. Players feed off his confidence, and that's changed how the entire roster competes when games get tight.

That impact showed in his willingness to take less money for the team's future. Last summer, Brunson signed a team-friendly extension and left roughly $113 million on the table. The move gave New York flexibility to keep building around him, and the results are already visible in how the roster fits together.

The All-Star game itself will feature Brunson representing Team USA against the World squad in Inglewood. It's another opportunity for New York's stars to shine on the national stage before the season's final stretch begins.

For Brunson, the starter nod confirms what Knicks fans already knew. He's not just an All-Star talent but one of the faces of the Eastern Conference. That recognition should only fuel his drive as New York pushes toward what they hope will be a deep playoff run.

