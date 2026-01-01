Knicks vs. Spurs Takeaways: Ice Cold Offense

The New York Knicks' three-game winning streak came to a painful end on New Year's Eve, falling 134-132 to the San Antonio Spurs after surrendering a commanding lead. What started as a dominant performance turned into a nightmare fourth quarter, with the Spurs outscoring the Knicks 41-30 in the final frame.

Jalen Brunson's 29 points and a gutsy last-second three-pointer weren't enough to prevent this devastating collapse in what was supposed to be a statement rematch of the NBA Cup final.​

The Knicks looked unstoppable through three quarters, building their advantage behind balanced scoring from Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Jordan Clarkson, who each contributed 20 or more points.

But Julian Champagnie torched New York's defense with a franchise-record 11 three-pointers on his way to a career-high 36 points, with 12 of those coming in the crucial fourth quarter. The loss drops the Knicks to 23-10 and exposes critical weaknesses that need immediate attention.​

Julian Champagnie's Historic Night Exposed Knicks Perimeter Defense

Champagnie's record-breaking performance should never have happened. The Spurs forward finished 11-for-17 from beyond the arc. Most damaging was his fourth-quarter explosion, where he went 4-for-5 from deep while the Knicks' defense collapsed.​

New York gave Champagnie too much space on the perimeter, failing to adjust their defensive scheme even as he got hotter. The Knicks' switching defense created confusion, leaving the sharpshooting forward with clean looks time after time. When a role player gets this comfortable against your defense, it signals a breakdown in communication and focus.

Knicks Offense Went Ice Cold When It Mattered Most

Despite Brunson's solid 29-point effort, the Knicks managed just 30 fourth-quarter points after scoring 45 in the opening frame. The offense became stagnant and predictable down the stretch, forcing Brunson into difficult isolation situations. Towns and Clarkson combined for 40 points but neither dominated in crunch time when the Knicks desperately needed buckets.​

The ball movement that made New York effective early completely disappeared. San Antonio tightened their defense and forced the Knicks into contested jumpers, while the Spurs got easy baskets in transition. Championship teams execute better in pressure moments; this fourth-quarter meltdown showed the Knicks still have work to do.

Squandering Big Leads Reveals Mental Toughness Issues

The Knicks let a double-digit lead evaporate, showcasing a concerning trend of losing focus when ahead. San Antonio's 16-2 run in the third quarter tied the game at 86, and New York never recovered their early dominance. The Spurs sensed weakness and pounced, playing with desperation while the Knicks played not to lose.​

This mental lapse cost New York a winnable game. Even with Wembanyama leaving with a knee injury late in the contest, the Knicks couldn't capitalize. The loss is a harsh reminder that leads mean nothing if you don't finish strong. New York must develop the killer instinct to close games, or these collapses will haunt them deep into the playoffs.​

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!