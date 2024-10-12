Josh Hart Ready to Sacrifice for Knicks
Sacrificing has been a major theme around the New York Knicks as they head into the regular season, and nobody is immune to that, including Josh Hart.
The trade for Karl-Anthony Towns just before the start of training camp made it to where Hart should expect to be a starter for most of the season, but that doesn't mean he won't have to make sacrifices himself.
“I think the scoring aspect will probably [be something] I have to sacrifice," Hart said. "I’m a shooter with rhythm and that rhythm is going to be scarce at times. I’ve got to be focused and confident when I do get those shots and shoot the ball with confidence. ... My role this year is [not] to be that shooter or that scorer.”
It's hard to find an NBA player who doesn't like scoring the basketball. Even if they aren't a prolific scorer in the league, they were at one point in their basketball journey to get to the NBA. Hart admitted that it isn't easy taking a step back in the scoring department.
“I won’t lie, it’ll be frustrating at times for sure, but at the end of the day I think we don’t go far, we don’t win without having to sacrifice, and I think that’s just something I’ll have to sacrifice," Hart said.
Hart isn't the only one who will have to sacrifice in order to win for the Knicks this season, but in order to make things work, the team will have to come together to achieve their common goal of getting back towards the top of the Eastern Conference to contend for a top playoff spot that will get the team to its first Conference Finals since 2000.
The Knicks are set to face the Minnesota Timberwolves in their next preseason game at Madison Square Garden.
Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!