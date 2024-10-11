Liberty Drop Game 1 Heartbreaker in 2024 WNBA Finals
BROOKLYN -- The Minnesota Lynx bit into the New York Liberty's homecourt advantage and refused to let go.
Minnesota erased a large Liberty lead with 5:20 remaining and ran off with a shocking 95-93 overtime victory in the opening game of the 2024 WNBA Finals.
Courtney Williams was the original heroine with a go-ahead four-point play with just over five seconds remaining in regulation, capping off an 18-2 run for the Lynx that erased an 81-66 with 5:20 left on the game clock.
Breanna Stewart got to the line for two free throws with less than a second to go but split the pair to force overtime before Napheesa Collier hit the winner with eight ticks left. Stewart's late drive failed to draw a foul call, dooming New York to yet another loss in Game 1 of a WNBA Final series ... its sixth in as many appearances.
Game 2 of the series will be staged on Atlantic Avenue on Sunday afternoon (3 p.m. ET, ABC).
***This story will be updated***
