Knicks Soaking In Embarrassment After Shocking Loss to Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks were expected to be just the springboard the New York Knicks needed to get back to their old ways. They were one of the best teams out east before the calendars flipped to 2026, and they needed an easier opponent to handle in a much-anticipated return home.

The middling Mavericks felt the Knicks' panic, and instead of bowing down to the desperation that they could have sensed in headlines surrounding the team, they tested the Knicks with a strong shooting display on the Madison Square Garden court. And just like eight of New York's previous 10 opponents had, they torched the underachieving "contenders" in a 114-97 loss that was even less competitive than the final score would suggest.

New York's already-uncoordinated defense rolled out a red carpet in enabling the Mavericks to knock down 48.8% of their shots and nearly half of their 32 3-pointers, and the offense that once looked capable of outrunning opponents was, once again, nowhere to be found.

Jan 19, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) and New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) fight for a loose ball in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Everyone, including the Knicks themselves, immediately understood that their conduct in this blowout further revealed some untenable habits, and the humiliation of the affair wasn't lost on those involved.

“We all need to do some soul-searching…. How we’re playing right now is really inexcusable," a disturbed Josh Hart recounted postgame via SNY's Ian Begley. "Last year, the effort was always there. I haven’t seen this (lack of) effort (before today). It’s embarrassing.”

“I would be booing us, too. Straight up," Jalen Brunson added.

Picking Up the Pieces

The Knicks can't wallow in their self-pity forever, with this most recent dropped opportunity adding to several disappointing weeks.

Eyes now direct toward Mike Brown, the man in charge of the Knicks' operation. He's been as vocal as ever in critiquing inconsistent effort and attention to detail out of his stars, but was notably tight-lipped in revealing how he's addressing this flop of a homecoming attempt.

Mike Brown was asked if he has an idea of what buttons to push to get this team going: “I got some ideas.”



Will you share?



“I got some ideas.” — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) January 20, 2026

He's been aware of New York's slide all month, certainly not holding back in giving his thoughts on Karl-Anthony Towns' role in the 2-9 run. Now, more than ever, he has to handle the pressure that most newly-enacted head coaches have to sustain at some point. The Knicks need someone to help them realize the severity of the inflection point, as well as the means of escape.

Tom Thibodeau wasn't exactly breaking the mold in how his players approached the defensive end of the ball, but he never lorded over such a cellar-dwelling rating in his five years on the job in New York. Brown's bar to pass isn't high, but should he look to recreate the contending torch that was once under his team's butt, he'll have to keep to his word in finding solutions on the fly.

