Knicks Get Concerning Injury Update Ahead of Mavericks Clash

The New York Knicks are riding a three-game losing streak, and things just got more complicated as they prepare for the showdown with the Dallas Mavericks. The team received troubling injury news regarding two of its most important players heading into the matchup.

According to SNY's Ian Begley on X, both Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart are listed as questionable for the Jan. 19 game at Madison Square Garden. Brunson is dealing with a right ankle sprain, while Hart is battling right ankle soreness. The duo sat out in the 106-99 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Knicks are listing Jalen Brunson (right ankle sprain) and Josh Hart (right ankle soreness) as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs DAL. Brunson has missed 2+ games with his injury & Hart has missed one. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 18, 2026

Knicks head coach Mike Brown addressed both players' statuses following the loss and didn't sound overly concerned about long-term issues. Brown labeled both starters day-to-day when asked about their availability for the Mavericks game.

Brunson's ankle gave out on a non-contact play just four minutes into the team's loss to Sacramento on Jan. 14. He was advancing the ball into the frontcourt when he used a screen from Hart to match up against rookie center Maxime Raynaud. After a hesitation move and a between-the-legs dribble, his ankle rolled and he fell to the court.

He briefly tried to continue playing but requested to leave the game with 7:01 remaining in the first quarter. The Knicks initially listed him as questionable before ruling him out at halftime.

Hart's absence is more precautionary after playing both games of the back-to-back just days after returning from a two-and-a-half-week layoff. He missed eight games with a right ankle sprain suffered on Christmas Day, and the Knicks posted a 3-5 record during that stretch.

Knicks Desperately Need Their Stars Back

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns

New York currently sits at 25-17 and third in the Eastern Conference, but their recent stretch has been alarming. The Knicks have dropped eight of their last 10 games and are now just half a game ahead of the fourth-seeded team in the standings.

Their defensive struggles have been glaring during this slide. New York allows the fourth-highest 3-point percentage in the league at 37.4 percent and has the second-worst defensive rating since the beginning of 2026. On the season, they rank 19th in defensive rating overall.

Brunson is having another career year, averaging 28.2 points and 6.1 assists while shooting 48 percent from the field. His absence was felt immediately as the Knicks shot 31.9% in the opening quarter against Sacramento and finished 8-for-41 from 3-point range.

Hart's importance goes beyond his stats of 12.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. Since moving into the starting lineup in late November, New York posted a 12-3 record when he was healthy. The numbers paint a clear picture of his value to this roster.

Dallas isn't in great shape either heading into Monday's contest. The Mavericks are dealing with their own injury concerns, with Anthony Davis out due to ligament damage in his left hand and Cooper Flagg listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain.

This matchup presents an opportunity to snap their losing streak against a struggling Dallas team. The Mavericks enter with a 17-26 record and have battled inconsistency all season. However, without Brunson and Hart, even a favorable matchup becomes challenging for the shorthanded Knicks.

Both players could return as early as Jan. 19 based on Brown's day-to-day designation. Getting their starting backcourt back would provide much-needed relief for a team desperately trying to stop the bleeding and maintain its position in the crowded Eastern Conference playoff race.

