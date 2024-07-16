Report: Julius Randle Has Massive Knicks Ally
In a reverse Garth Brooks situation, Julius Randle has good friends in high places ... namely the New York Knicks' front office.
In the hullabaloo over the Knicks' Villanova-based headlines (I.e. trading for Mikal Bridges, getting Jalen Brunson to sign an immediate, discounted extension), Julius Randle has been able to conduct his offseason in relative peace, even with both injury rehabilitation and a potential contract extension of his own lomming above him.
As the Knicks seek to keep up their flashy yet sensible spending that keeps them out of the restrictive second apron, it's fair to wonder where and if Randle has a place in the team's future. For what it's worth, Fred Katz of The Athletic reported that Randle has a high-up supporter in the Knicks' front office, none other than team owner James Dolan.
"James Dolan has ... been a huge Julius Randle fan for years," Katz said to Jonathan Macri on the popular web channel Knicks Film School. "(He) notoriously loves Julius Randle. Part of the reason for that is because all the fan base was just like, out on him. Dolan was like, that's my guy."
"He loves Randall. He loves the Randall chose New York. He loves his game. He loves the way he plays. It's not like there's some sort of issue with ownership or management. He's very well respected in the organization."
Randle is entering the penultimate season of a four-year, $117 million deal and is eligible for an extension come August. He put together consecutive sterling seasons that yielded All-Star berths, as well as 24.7 points and 9.7 rebounds.
Injuries, however, have marred Randle's otherwise strong metropolitan outings: an ankle injury ate away at his postseason in 2023 and he has not played since late January due to a shoulder ailment, one that kept him out of each of the Knicks' 13 playoff games.
For the time being, Randle remains stationed in the Knicks' starting lineup, that also bestowed a nine-figure extension to late December import OG Anunoby. Randle is set to step back in for Josh Hart, who filled in serviceably and then while he was ailing.
Dolan's endorsement isn't the only friend that Randle has in the front office: after a brief switch to the William Morris Endeavor, Randle returned his representation duties back over to Aaron Mintz of Creative Artists Agency, the group long overseen by current Knicks president Leon Rose.
