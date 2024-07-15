Paul Pierce Rips Knicks' Jalen Brunson for Contract Extension
Even in retirement, Paul Pierce is trying to rain on the New York Knicks' parade.
Jalen Brunson's metropolitan contract extension has made all the right headlines: by inking a long-term deal this offseason rather than the next, the franchise face left nine figures in the Knicks' pocketbook, affording the franchise a better chance at keeping a 50-win core together.
Brunson's signature has been the toast of the town, with many lauding his selflessness. Pierce, however, believes something else might be at play, offering his thoughts on Monday's edition of Fox Sports' "Undisputed."
"Maybe they're giving him something under the table. Maybe he got free rent," the Boston Celtics legend theorized at the end of his rant. "He must get free rent, he gets free food wherever he goes in New York. It’s got to be something. There's something to this!"
Terms of Brunson's original New York deal, a four-year, $104 million deal inked during the summer of 2022, made him eligible for an extension on Friday. While there's room for a bigger payday down the right, Brunson signing sooner rather than later left $113 million on the table, much to Pierce's incredulousness.
“You left $113 million on the table. That don't even sound right," Pierce told fellow analysts Skip Bayless and Keyshawn Johnson. "I get it. You want to win a championship, but that don’t guarantee you a championship. They're going to love you in New York (anyway).'
Though the Knicks' championship drought has reached a fifth decade, Brunson's arrival has thrust them back into NBA relevancy. The Knicks are one of only three teams (next to champions Denver and Boston) to win at least one playoff series in each of the last two tournaments and they won 50 games and the second seed on the Eastern Conference last season.
On a personal level, Brunson's game has exapnded to new levels with the Knicks, as he was invited to both his first All-Star and All-NBA teams this past season. Knicks fans already envision his No. 11 jersey hanging from the Madison Square Garden rafters upon his eventual retirement.
All that and more isn't enough to impress Pierce, who suggested that Brunson take a page out of LeBron James' book: James took a slight discount to stick with the Los Angeles Lakers, one that saved only about $1 million a year.
"A $113 million pay cut," Pierce remarked. "That’s money you are not going to get back."
