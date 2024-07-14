Liberty Legend Becoming 'Mother Figure' for Angel Reese
BROOKLYN -- One of Angel Reese's first on-court guardian angels is a New York Liberty legend. Together, they're embarking on a new professional endeavor with the Chicago Sky.
Reese is one of the most touted and publicized selections from the 2024 WNBA Draft and many believe she's top pick Caitlin Clark's most prominent opponent for the Rookie of the Year honor. Her freshman campaign is under the watch of another professional tenderfoot in Teresa Weatherspoon, one of the Liberty's original stars and now the Sky's head coach.
Both Reese and Weatherspoon made their respective professional entries with expanded fanfare following them: Weatherspoon was a WNBA rookie in her 30s upon the league's formation in 1997 while Reese is one of the faces of the women's basketball's rising popularity, monetization, and conversation.
All that and more made Weatherspoon the perfect new boss for her debut campaign, Reese decided.
"Luckily, I have her," Reese said before the Sky and Liberty did battle at Barclays Center. "She's an Olympian, something that I want to be. She played in New York, her name is on the hardwood, that's something that I want to do. She's been a mother figure to me, obviously, on and off the court. I love her. She's given me an opportunity just to be who I am at the best level."
After her Hall of Fame playing career between New York (1997-2003) and Los Angeles (2004) ended, Weatherspoon wandered the secondary coaching ranks for a bit, which included developmental roles with both the Liberty and the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans.
She was also a boss for the women's program at her alma mater Louisiana Tech (whom she led to a national title in 1988) as well as the Westchester Phantoms,a short-lived men's semipro team that competed in the American Basketball Association.
Well-known for her on and off-court flair, Reese lauded the fit she has found with Weatherspoon on their respective maiden voyages.
"It's like having another Kim Mulkey!" Reese said, referring to her collegiate head coach at Louisiana State. "I was lucky ... I was in good hands coming into Chicago as (the) no. 7 (draft pick) with an amazing coach."
"I've just been able to be who I am, being able to get that confidence out of me," Reese continued. "I'm not a selfish player and I know what I can do. Whatever my teammates need me to, which is rebounding, (I can do it)."
Reese has been doing that and then some, putting up a WNBA-record15 consecutive double-doubles heading into the All-Star/Olympic break. That streak ended in a rematch against the Liberty on Saturday, as Reese had only eight points (on 3-of-17 shooting) to accompany her 10 rebounds in an 81-67 defeat.
The interior game, featuring collaboration with fellow first-round standout Kamilla Cardoso, has been Chicago's strength, as the WNBA's leader in points-in-the-paint has leaped into the eighth and final spot on the playoff bracket, which would set up an opening round matchup with the Liberty.
While Chicago (9-14) dropped its final three meetings with New York this season, it still stands as the only team to get the best of the Liberty at Barclays Center in 2024. The Sky also scored a 48-point preseason victory at the unofficial onset of the season.
The Sky's final game before the break lands on Tuesday when it faces the Las Vegas Aces in Sin City (10 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video).
